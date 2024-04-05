Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.86.

OptimizeRx Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity at OptimizeRx

OPRX stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $203.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

In related news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

