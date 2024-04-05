Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.73 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.48.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forte Biosciences
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.