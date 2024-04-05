Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.73 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forte Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.