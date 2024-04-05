Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,539 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 572% compared to the average volume of 675 call options.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LICY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,184,046. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Li-Cycle

In other Li-Cycle news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $33,556.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,553.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,359 shares of company stock valued at $63,438. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Li-Cycle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 215.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $109,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 149.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 18.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,189,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 496,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

