Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICYGet Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,539 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 572% compared to the average volume of 675 call options.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LICY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,184,046. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Li-Cycle

In other Li-Cycle news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $33,556.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,553.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,359 shares of company stock valued at $63,438. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 215.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $109,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 149.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 18.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,189,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 496,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

