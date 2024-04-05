Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,539 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 572% compared to the average volume of 675 call options.
NYSE:LICY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,184,046. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.
In other Li-Cycle news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $33,556.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,553.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,359 shares of company stock valued at $63,438. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
