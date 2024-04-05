Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Stock Down 6.8 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

