StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

RCON stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

