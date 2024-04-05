StockNews.com Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.46%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 65,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

