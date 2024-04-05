StockNews.com Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Hold

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of LPL stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 27.97% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

About LG Display

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LG Display by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

