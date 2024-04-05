StockNews.com Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Hold

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
LG Display Stock Performance
Shares of LPL stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 27.97% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LG Display
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LG Display
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.