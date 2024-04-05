StockNews.com Lowers OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded OneSpan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

OneSpan Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $429.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.80.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $49,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,935.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 71,586 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 97,024 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 447.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 77,393 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

