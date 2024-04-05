StockNews.com Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

