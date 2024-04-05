StockNews.com Upgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

First Bancorp stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $38.51.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $97.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 17,233.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 665.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

