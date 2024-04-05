Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.17

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 11248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.