Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Up 5.6%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $41.49. Approximately 298,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 591,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

