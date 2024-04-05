Stuart Lorimer Sells 8,352 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer sold 8,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.33), for a total value of £48,775.68 ($61,229.83).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Wednesday, February 7th, Stuart Lorimer acquired 27 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 542 ($6.80) per share, for a total transaction of £146.34 ($183.71).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

Shares of LON BAG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 585 ($7.34). 93,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,571. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 591.75 ($7.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 542.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £655.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,946.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is presently 4,333.33%.

BAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.55) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAG

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.