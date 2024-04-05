Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Reaches $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.96 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014028 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00021797 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001532 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,733.24 or 1.00249905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00127417 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003598 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

