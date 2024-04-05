Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 4.2%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 181,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,289,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $457,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $167,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

