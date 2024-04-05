Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker Sells 2,145 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 1.9 %

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

