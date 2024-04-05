Susquehanna Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $28.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.07.

Get JD.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.13. 1,444,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,432,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.