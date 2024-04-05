Susquehanna Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $675.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $643.42.

Get KLA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $672.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $668.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,577,847,000 after acquiring an additional 133,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,547,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,816,000 after buying an additional 38,990 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.