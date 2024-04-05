Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $44.45. 105,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,549,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -156.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $235,670.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $235,670.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,255,470 shares of company stock worth $281,935,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,523,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

