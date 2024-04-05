Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells $3,081,669.03 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock traded up $11.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $578.13. The company had a trading volume of 226,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,411. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $566.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.41.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.