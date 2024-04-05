Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $23,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $574.71. 135,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,755. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $566.54 and a 200-day moving average of $526.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,513 shares of company stock worth $12,383,323. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

