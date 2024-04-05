Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $571.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,944. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $566.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.41. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.36 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

