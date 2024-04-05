Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Increased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

