Syscoin Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $217.03 million and $5.14 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,709.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $668.01 or 0.00987037 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00138676 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 783,921,818 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.