Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.91.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $149.59 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day moving average is $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,249,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,811,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.