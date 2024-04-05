Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 250,000 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Molecular Templates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Institutional Trading of Molecular Templates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.