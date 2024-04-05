TD Cowen Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $525.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $442.66.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 4.5 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $482.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

