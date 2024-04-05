TD Cowen Raises ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $37.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. ExlService has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ExlService by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

