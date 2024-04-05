TD Securities Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$100.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOO. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$105.23.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP Increases Dividend

TSE:DOO opened at C$97.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.00. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$122.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

