TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.18.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,934,000 after acquiring an additional 371,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

