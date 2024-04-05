TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $144.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average is $133.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

