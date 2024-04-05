TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.11.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.81 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after buying an additional 126,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after buying an additional 5,587,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,764,000 after acquiring an additional 593,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

