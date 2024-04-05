TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.11.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.81 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 166.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 63,378 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

