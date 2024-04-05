Tectum (TET) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Tectum (TET) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Tectum token can now be purchased for approximately $25.52 or 0.00038265 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tectum has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Tectum has a market cap of $187.69 million and $2.73 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum launched on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 26.04549537 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,432,305.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

