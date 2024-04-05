Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.10)-($0.80) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.45) EPS.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $54,667.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,478.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $54,667.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,478.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,041 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.