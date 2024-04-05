Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Shares Down 0.6%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €2.34 ($2.52) and last traded at €2.34 ($2.52). Approximately 499,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.36 ($2.53).

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.18.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

