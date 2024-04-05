Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,140,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.43. 1,469,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,094. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

