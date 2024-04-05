Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.18. 4,913,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $215.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

