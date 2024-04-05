Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,037 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

