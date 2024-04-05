Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $179,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334,303. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

