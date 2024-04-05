Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $519.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,316. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

