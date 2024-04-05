Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.53. 5,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $946.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.