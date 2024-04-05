Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.23. 4,524,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,635,484. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

