Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.80

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.80 and last traded at $65.74, with a volume of 100618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Terex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Terex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

