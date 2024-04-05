Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Decreased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.63.

Tesla stock traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.94. 125,326,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,884,695. The firm has a market cap of $525.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.79 and a 200 day moving average of $218.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

