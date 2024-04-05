Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 1-Year High at $190.52

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $190.52 and last traded at $190.52, with a volume of 32250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

