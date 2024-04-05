The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 1.3% of MWA Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $183.22 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average is $208.97.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

