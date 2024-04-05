The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. William Blair analyst D. Becker expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$120.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$120.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$95.03 and a one year high of C$127.91. The firm has a market cap of C$10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of C$200.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.20 million.

Insider Transactions at The Descartes Systems Group

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total transaction of C$1,583,633.20. In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total transaction of C$2,205,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total transaction of C$1,583,633.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,598 shares of company stock worth $5,790,375. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.