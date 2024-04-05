The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $587.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,372.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $835,400 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 254,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

