The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $406.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.62. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

